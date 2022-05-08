UrduPoint.com

Cheques Distributed Among Farmers Against Wheat Demonstration Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department distributed cheques amongst the farmers who cultivated wheat at demonstration plots under national wheat productivity improvement plan. According to official sources, Director General Agriculture Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali distributed cheques amounting Rs 11,000 against per acre cultivation. The amounts were given to support in purchase of inputs.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony held in Shujabad on Sunday, the DG stated that the per acre production was on increase for last three years. The increase in wheat production is vital to address the needs of growing population, he hinted.

The government is striving hard to achieve self sufficiency in food items. Wheat is basic ingredient of our food, Anjum maintained. He also urged the farmers to complete cotton cultivation by May 31. The government is also offering subsidy on cotton seeds and Rs 1000 is being given against per bag of seed, he added.

The DG said the government is providing subsidy for 200,000 acres of cotton. Financial support will also be given for pesticides. The farmers should follow recommendations of the experts of Agriculture Department, he added.

Director Agriculture Extension Shehzad Sabir was also present on the occasion.

