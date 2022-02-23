UrduPoint.com

Cheques Distributed Among Farmers Under Katra Farbah Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cheques distributed among farmers under Katra Farbah scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka on Wednesday distributed cheques of Rs 3.24 million among 157 farmers under Katra Farba (calf fatten) scheme in Faisalabad division.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the Katra Farba scheme and said that it would not only help in catering to domestic food requirements but also help the cattle farmers in overcoming their financial constraints.

He also appealed the cheque recipients for informing other farmers about the benefits of the scheme so that they could also join it.

Earlier, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that a unit comprising 25 calves (Katras) was registered for three months and during this period, farmers were awarded a stipend of Rs 4000 per Katra with a condition that calf weight should be increased 700 to 800 grams daily.

He said that livestock department had so far distributed more than Rs 60 million among500 farmers under calf fatten scheme.

FDA Chairman Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and others were also present on the occasion.

