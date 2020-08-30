Cheques distributed among flood affectees of Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) ::Chief Minister's Focal Person, Mian Sharafat Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam visited Shahgram Tirat, and distributed cheques of relief money among heir of martyrs and injured.

Following directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Member Provincial Assembly from Upper Swat and Focal Person to the Chief Minister Mian Sharafat Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam paid Rs. 0.5 million to the heir of deceased and Rs. 1,00,000 to injured.

Among others, Chief Minister's brother Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.

In the light of these instructions, Mian Sharafat Ali Khan, Member Provincial Assembly, visited area on Sunday accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Swat and distributed relief checks among the heir of the martyrs and the injured.

Cheques were distributed among legal heir belonging to the families of five injured persons. On the occasion, they also assured people that government would extend all possible assistance to victims and take steps for their rehabilitation.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrain Sikandar Khan, Tehsil Bahrain Municipal Officer Mian Qaiser Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Madin Circle Ataullah Khan were also present.