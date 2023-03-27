UrduPoint.com

Cheques Distributed Among Hafiz Quran Children Of Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Cheques distributed among Hafiz Quran children of police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In a ceremony, cheques were distributed among Hafiz Quran children of police officials at Police Lines here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

The step has been taken according to the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi and SSP Investigation Zinaira Azfar distributed cheques among 4 Hafiaz Quran children.

They were identified as Hafiz Muhammad Anas, Hafiz Muhammad Abdullah, Hafiz Ali Sher and Hafiz Muhammad.

Besides, police high ups also given Rs.01 lakh each Hafiz Quran.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi said that Rawalpindi Police were like a family and the welfare of the officers and cops was priority.

He said that all possible measures were being taken for the welfare of children of police officers and cops.

SSP Investigation Zinaira Azfar was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Aamir Khan Rawalpindi Family All

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

1 hour ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

2 hours ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.