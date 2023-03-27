Cheques distributed among Hafiz Quran children of police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In a ceremony, cheques were distributed among Hafiz Quran children of police officials at Police Lines here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

The step has been taken according to the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi and SSP Investigation Zinaira Azfar distributed cheques among 4 Hafiaz Quran children.

They were identified as Hafiz Muhammad Anas, Hafiz Muhammad Abdullah, Hafiz Ali Sher and Hafiz Muhammad.

Besides, police high ups also given Rs.01 lakh each Hafiz Quran.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi said that Rawalpindi Police were like a family and the welfare of the officers and cops was priority.

He said that all possible measures were being taken for the welfare of children of police officers and cops.

SSP Investigation Zinaira Azfar was also present on the occasion.