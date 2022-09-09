Cheques distributed among heirs of people die in rain

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar relief cheques were distributed among the heirs of 9 people who died during recent rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar relief cheques were distributed among the heirs of 9 people who died during recent rains.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, compensation cheques amounting one million each were distributed to the heirs of 6 deceased of sakrand taluka, 2 of Daur and one of Qazi Ahmed respectively.

Relief cheques were being given to the heirs of people by the Federal Government and in this connection, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of 3 taluka under supervision of Deputy Commissioner distributed relief assistance cheques among the heirs of the deceased.

Heirs of the deceased on the occasion expressed gratitude to the federal government, Sindh government and district administration.