Cheques distributed among people with disabilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The meeting of the District Rehabilitation and Training Committee of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Department Bahawalpur held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Manager Sanatzar Tahira Hafeez, Social Welfare Officer Noorul Ain, Asghar Shaheen, and special persons participated in the meeting. On this occasion, cheques of Rs 15000 each were distributed to 42 persons with various disabilities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar said that special persons are an important part of society and the Punjab government is paying attention to their welfare.

Director of Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa and Deputy Director Muhammad Uzair informed about the steps taken by the department for the welfare of special persons.