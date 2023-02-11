UrduPoint.com

Cheques Distributed Among Policemen' Children

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Cheques distributed among policemen' children

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Saturday gave away cheques as prizes among the children of those policemen who were performing duties in RPO office Sargodha on completion of Hifz-ul-Quran or on showing brilliant performance in educational fields.

The RPO distributed 12 cheques of Rs 100,000 to each child who had completed their Hifz-ul-Quran and gave 14 cheques of Rs 15,000 to each child for showing extraordinary performance in educational fields.

On the occasion, Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui said that children of policemen were the asset of societyand the police department was too much pleased over them for showing brilliant performancein educational field.

