Cheques Distributed Among Victims Of Mingora Landslide

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Cheques distributed among victims of Mingora landslide

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Irfanullah Wazir on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of those injured and killed in the Mingora landslide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Irfanullah Wazir on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of those injured and killed in the Mingora landslide.

A Cheque of Rs one million each was given to families of the killed and a cheque of Rs 300,000 each was given to those injured in the landslide.

Meanwhile, DC also chaired a meeting to review the progress of work on Sub National Governance Program projects.

The meeting discussed various measures to identify shortcomings in the existing system of cleanliness and recommendations to improve the system.

