Cheques distributed among winners of Punjab Talent Hunt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council distributed the cheques of the Punjab Talent Hunt among the winners of painting, singing, literature, craft, folk dance and theatre competitions.

The ceremony was held at Government Graduate College Attock, while Principal Professor Majid Waheed Bhatti distributed cheques among the position holders.

Deputy Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain and Assistant Director Mohammad Suleman were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof. Majid Waheed Bhatti said that Punjab Talent Hunt was the best platform for the young generation. He said that all the competitions of Talent Hunt were conducted transparently and paid homage to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Later, cheques were distributed among 18 position holders and 18 judges in six competitions of Talent Hunt at the district level.