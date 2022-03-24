Cheques distributed among winners of Talent Hunt competitions

UrduPoint.com

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal on Thursday distributed cheques among position holders in competitions of the Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme at district level.

The competitions included painting, handicrafts, prose writing, regional dance, singing and theater in which students from the district participated.

In painting competition, first position was won by Ayesha Sadiq, Sajid Ali got second and at third Mehreen Asghar.

In handicraft competition, Nabila remained first, Romisa Liaqat second and Mohammad Hamid third.

The first position in prose writing won by Mahnoor Arshad, second by Maryam Yasin and thirst by Mahnoor Mushtaq.

Similarly, Muhammad Ijaz group bagged first position in theater competition, Mushahid group got second while Humaira group third.

In the regional dance, Mahesh group remained first, Matin group second and Sahil Nasir group third.

In singing competition, Muhammad Azam stood the first, Manish Iqbal second and Faiz Siddiquethird, respectively.

