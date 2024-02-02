Cheques Given To 48 Baloch Students Of IUB
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A cheque distribution ceremony for 48 students from Balochistan studying at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. Directorate of Financial Assistance the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized the event with the collaboration of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), which is a scholarship program launched by the Government of Balochistan for the students of Balochistan province studying in educational institutions of other provinces.
The objective of BEEF is the promotion of quality education in the youth of Balochistan enabling them to contribute to the nation building. As many as 48 students at Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been awarded financial support under the scholarship program, who received their cheques of 2nd and 3rd installments amounting to a total of Rs.
28 million, from Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated all meritorious students and advised them to focus on their academic objectives to achieve excellence.
The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of the staff of the Directorate of Financial Assistance in assisting with procedural requirements of allocation and disbursements. Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum was also present at the occasion. Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan, Director of Financial Assistance, expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for his support and appreciation.
