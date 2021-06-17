Cheques of more than Rs 1 million given to 125 deserving persons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 125 poor and deserving persons were given cheques of financial aid up to Rs 1.05 million under District Baitul Maal Committee here at Ghotvi Hall of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and Chairman District Baitul Maal Committee Bahawalpur Salahuddin Jilani and others distributed the cheques.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1478 deserving people and received financial aid of up to Rs 11.7 million from the District Baitul Maal Committee for education, dowry and support for disabled persons.