Cheques Worth Rs 27.4mln Distributed Among Farmers

Published April 20, 2023

Cheques worth Rs 27.4mln distributed among farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department has so far distributed cheques worth Rs 27.4 million among 1,999 farmers across division under the "Fat Calf-Save Calf" programme.

Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 4.

6 million was given to 279 livestock farmers at the commissioner's office on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest while Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan and others were also present.

Earlier, Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali briefed the commissioner about the "Fat Calf-Save Calf" programme.

