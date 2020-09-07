UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheques Worth Rs 5.1 Mln Distributed Among Seven Injured Cops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has distributed cheques worth Rs 5.1 million among seven police officials who received bullet injuries during different police encounters.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir, have provided financial assistance worth Rs 5.1 million to injured constables namely Wajid Hussain, Zafar Mehmood, Hassan Akram, Abdul Ghafour, Muhammad Nabeel Ahmed, Waheed Iqbal and Muhammad Asif.

He said, Rawalpindi district police had launched crackdowns against proclaimed offenders and criminals and making hectic efforts to net anti-social elements.

Various welfare projects were also initiated by the department to provide relief to the police personnel. Best medical treatment facilities were being provided to the cops who received injuries in operations against criminals as they were pride and asset of the department, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

