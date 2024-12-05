Open Menu

Cheques Worth Rs. 5.6m Given To 13 Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Cheques worth Rs. 5.6m given to 13 cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed cheques worth Rs. 5.6 million among 13 police employees from various districts during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed cheques worth Rs. 5.6 million among 13 police employees from various districts during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

He said that a Legal Endowment Fund of Rs. 100 million was established last year to support employees facing legal cases arising during duty. To date, over Rs. 18.8 million has been disbursed to affected officers and officials.

According to details, Inspector Muhammad Saqib Abbasi from Rawalpindi was given a cheque worth Rs. 500,000 as legal aid. Widows of Shaheed ASI Muhammad Arif and Shaheed Head Constable Ghulam Jafar from Jhang were given Rs.

500,000 each. ASI Khando Khan and Sub-Inspector Naveed Yasin from DG Khan received Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 400,000, respectively. Inspector Abdul Latif and SI Khalid Tahir from Lodhran were given Rs. 500,000 each for case expenses, while Sub-Inspector Faraz Khan and ASI Muhammad Irshad from Lodhran also received Rs. 500,000 each. Head Constables Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Arshad were granted Rs. 300,000 and Rs. 200,000, respectively. Constable Zahid Rasool received Rs. 500,000, while constable Muhammad Abbas was provided Rs. 200,000.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Jhang Rawalpindi Lodhran From Million

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid ..

Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat

2 minutes ago
 SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, se ..

SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, seminar

2 minutes ago
 CTD employee killed, 8 injured in road accident

CTD employee killed, 8 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Cycling Association announces exciting 3 ..

Islamabad Cycling Association announces exciting 3 day cycling tour

5 minutes ago
 Life partially paralysis in AJK on call for immedi ..

Life partially paralysis in AJK on call for immediate withdrawal of AJK Presiden ..

5 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
Significant economic progress made in last nine mo ..

Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum

12 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from ..

KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 1

12 minutes ago
 UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

10 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in ta ..

NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Français ..

14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain F ..

10 minutes ago
 Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan