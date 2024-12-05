Cheques Worth Rs. 5.6m Given To 13 Cops
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed cheques worth Rs. 5.6 million among 13 police employees from various districts during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.
He said that a Legal Endowment Fund of Rs. 100 million was established last year to support employees facing legal cases arising during duty. To date, over Rs. 18.8 million has been disbursed to affected officers and officials.
According to details, Inspector Muhammad Saqib Abbasi from Rawalpindi was given a cheque worth Rs. 500,000 as legal aid. Widows of Shaheed ASI Muhammad Arif and Shaheed Head Constable Ghulam Jafar from Jhang were given Rs.
500,000 each. ASI Khando Khan and Sub-Inspector Naveed Yasin from DG Khan received Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 400,000, respectively. Inspector Abdul Latif and SI Khalid Tahir from Lodhran were given Rs. 500,000 each for case expenses, while Sub-Inspector Faraz Khan and ASI Muhammad Irshad from Lodhran also received Rs. 500,000 each. Head Constables Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Arshad were granted Rs. 300,000 and Rs. 200,000, respectively. Constable Zahid Rasool received Rs. 500,000, while constable Muhammad Abbas was provided Rs. 200,000.
