UrduPoint.com

Cheques Worth Rs 65 Mln Distributed Among GU's 1100 Students

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Cheques worth Rs 65 mln distributed among GU's 1100 students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Gomal University (GU) has distributed cheques worth Rs. 65 million among its 1,100 deserving students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

GU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakib Ullah was the chief guest at the ceremony which was attended by Registrar Gomal University besides teachers and administrative officers of the varsity.

Addressing the event, the VC thanked the HEC for providing scholarships to various departments of the university under the Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

He said the distribution of checks among 1,100 deserving students would help resolve financial problems being faced by these students in acquiring knowledge.

Prof. Dr Shakibullah said the incumbent government, despite the difficult economic situation of the country, was giving scholarships to students to access education so that illiteracy could be eradicated. Therefore, the beneficiary students should work hard day and night and play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country, he added.

In the ceremony, Director of Career Counseling and Scholarship Dr Hamid Khan, on behalf of the HEC, informed about the BISP in detail.

He said that earlier the number of deserving students was very low which was later increased by the HEC Islamabad on the request of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakib Ullah.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Gomal HEC Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

11 minutes ago
 NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

40 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.