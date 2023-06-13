DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Gomal University (GU) has distributed cheques worth Rs. 65 million among its 1,100 deserving students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

GU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakib Ullah was the chief guest at the ceremony which was attended by Registrar Gomal University besides teachers and administrative officers of the varsity.

Addressing the event, the VC thanked the HEC for providing scholarships to various departments of the university under the Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

He said the distribution of checks among 1,100 deserving students would help resolve financial problems being faced by these students in acquiring knowledge.

Prof. Dr Shakibullah said the incumbent government, despite the difficult economic situation of the country, was giving scholarships to students to access education so that illiteracy could be eradicated. Therefore, the beneficiary students should work hard day and night and play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country, he added.

In the ceremony, Director of Career Counseling and Scholarship Dr Hamid Khan, on behalf of the HEC, informed about the BISP in detail.

He said that earlier the number of deserving students was very low which was later increased by the HEC Islamabad on the request of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakib Ullah.