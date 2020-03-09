UrduPoint.com
Cheques Worth Rs 70 Mln Given To Owners Of Land Included In Industrial Estate Held At BCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Cheques worth Rs 70 mln given to owners of land included in industrial estate held at BCCI

The cheques worth Rs 70.26 million were distributed among 35 owners of the land that got included in Industrial Estate Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The cheques worth Rs 70.26 million were distributed among 35 owners of the land that got included in Industrial Estate Bahawalpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry gave away the cheques in a function held at Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry(BCCI). Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, BCCI President Javed Iqbal, former presidents of BCCI and members attended the event.

While addressing the function, the commissioner said the establishment of industrial estate would help generating more economic activities to the area and creating job opportunities for the talented and educated youth.

He said the industrial estate would also put a positive impact on the national economy. He told that Bahawalpur was being linked with M5 motorway through a 31 kilometres road which will facilitate the people of the city and adjoining areas. He told that disposal was being constructed at Tibba Badar Sher to improve the sewerage system of the city.

