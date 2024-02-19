Cheques Worth Rs 770,000 Distributed Among 63 Deserving People
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 08:03 PM
District Baitul Mal Committee distributed cheques of relief funds among the deserving people
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) District Baitul Mal Committee distributed cheques of relief funds among the deserving people.
Chairman District Baitul Mal Committee Chaudhry Shakeel Ahmed told that the cheques worth Rs 770,000 have been distributed to 63 deserving people on behalf of District Baitul Mal Committee.
He said that the District Baitul Mal Committee is ensuring the fair distribution of funds among the deserving people on merit and efforts are being made to provide assistance as much as possible within the available fund.
Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman and members of District Baitul Mal Committee Sialkot were also present on this occasion.
