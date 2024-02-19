Open Menu

Cheques Worth Rs 770,000 Distributed Among 63 Deserving People

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people

District Baitul Mal Committee distributed cheques of relief funds among the deserving people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) District Baitul Mal Committee distributed cheques of relief funds among the deserving people.

Chairman District Baitul Mal Committee Chaudhry Shakeel Ahmed told that the cheques worth Rs 770,000 have been distributed to 63 deserving people on behalf of District Baitul Mal Committee.

He said that the District Baitul Mal Committee is ensuring the fair distribution of funds among the deserving people on merit and efforts are being made to provide assistance as much as possible within the available fund.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman and members of District Baitul Mal Committee Sialkot were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sialkot Shakeel Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowf ..

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall

4 minutes ago
 4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

8 minutes ago
 Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after re ..

Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..

8 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prio ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

8 minutes ago
 Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional ..

Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..

5 minutes ago
 President for financial inclusion of weaker segmen ..

President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..

9 minutes ago
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

5 minutes ago
 Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

5 minutes ago
 SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & orde ..

SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan

5 minutes ago
 IPM training of agriculture officials begins acros ..

IPM training of agriculture officials begins across south Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI and polio e ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan