LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a special bond with Islamia College Railway Road, Lahore and its students which played a pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

Students of Islamia College Railway Road were in the vanguard of the Pakistan movement and Quaid-e-Azam had a great admiration and love for these students and he came to this college 11 times out of his 14 visits of the historic city of Lahore which proves the fact how Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah loved this college and its students as an institution which rekindled spirit of freedom in the hearts and minds of the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Quaid-e-Azam had had great faith in the abilities of students and the students from Islamia College Railway Road � established in 1892 by Anjuman Himayat e islam � provided the gun-powder vital to destroy the tentacles of the octopus of English subjugation in the sub-continent.

In his address to the students of this college, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah asked the students to build strong character to achieve goals in their lives and the same spirit is required by today's youth to realize the dream of a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah admired the verve and valor which were created by this college and its students in the Pakistan Movement.

The students of Islamia College Railway Road were responsible for the management of the All India Muslim League session at Minar e Pakistan.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also opened and presided 1st Pakistan Conference in 1941 at the college under the auspices of Muslim Students Federation, Islamia College Railway Road. It was during the historic conference in Islamia College at Lahore Resolution was termed Pakistan Resolution.

Prof. Ashfaq Hussain Bokhari, a political science professor, talking to APP on Friday, said Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great visionary who realized the importance of the youth in changing the course of history, adding that it was time to channelize the raw capabilities of the youth towards nation-building and Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly focused on youth of the country to turn Pakistan into a great world power.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Jinnah's faith in students is reflected in every nook and corner of the Habibia Hall, Islamia College Railway Road todayalthough Father of the Nation Jinnah lays in his mausoleum and wecelebrate his 72nd death anniversary, he added.