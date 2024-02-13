Open Menu

Chess Tournament In Dhaka To Recognize Pakistani Chess Maestro On Feb 24

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka and Bangladesh Chess Federation are jointly organising the 1st Mian Sultan Khan Chess Tournament on February 24 to recognise the skill and celebrate the legacy of Pakistan's iconic chess figure Mian Sultan Khan.

"The High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka and Chess Federation, Bangladesh are organizing a Chess competition to celebrate skill, strategy, and the enduring legacy of one of the game's most remarkable talents, Mian Sultan Khan," the Pakistani High Commission wrote on X.

Mian Sultan Khan, an iconic figure in the chess world, was a true maestro, who left an indelible mark on the game during the early 20th century, who stunned the international chess community with his extraordinary abilities, earning the admiration of players and enthusiasts alike.

He won the British Championship three times and had tournament and match results that placed him among the top ten players in the world.

In recognition of his exceptional skills, the International Chess Federation conferred upon him the title of Grandmaster, posthumously, on February 2, 2024.

The high commission has called chess enthusiasts to register themselves on (tinyurl.com/ms-khan) to showcase their skills and strategies on the board.

