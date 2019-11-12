Chest pain unit of NICVD to be set up in Malir: Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that a Chest Pain unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) will be set up in District Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that a Chest Pain unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) will be set up in District Malir.

The decision was made in a meeting of District Malir MPAs and local body representatives chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho here on Tuesday.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MPAs Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Saleem Baloch and Shaheena Sher Ali also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the health facilities in all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural health Centres (RHCs) of Malir including five district hospitals of Ibrahim Haidari, Gadap, Memon Goth, Landhi and Rehri Goth Hospital.

It was decided that DHO office be shifted from Model Colony to Ghazi Town near Urban Health Center.

Dr Azra directed Additional Secretary Health to assign one doctor each at the District Council Karachi and Baldia Malir's dispensaries.

In addition, she also directed to revise PC of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical Complex to make its early operation.

It was also decided in the meeting that boundary wall would be established around five-acre plot on National Highway approved for a hospital scheme at Gulshan-e-Hadid.

The Health Minister assured the members of Sindh Assembly to provide NICVD's Chest Paint unit at the Manzil pump for District Malir would be established.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh government was working to provide better medical facilities to the people of Malir and dialogue will be held to hand over Pakistan Steel Mills Hospital to Sindh government.

Dr. Azra assured that the shortage of doctors in hospitals and health centers in Malir district will be resolved.