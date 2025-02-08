CHF, Karachi Bar unite for powerful registration drive under one mln trees initiative

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Green Taskforce of the Climate Hub Forum (CHF) and Karachi Bar Association united for a powerful registration drive under CHF's one million trees initiative.

A ceremony was held here at the office of the Karachi Bar Association where 500 saplings were provided for a Greener Karachi Bar.

The legal advisor to the Climate Hub Forum Farukh Nawaz Gandapur, Hasnain Homaey, Humaita Hashmi and other members of the legal fraternity were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, saplings were also planted for the Greener Karachi Bar.

This is the part of Justice for the Planet: One Million Trees Drive, a Project of Climate Hub Forum & RCK Environment.