UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch.Fawad For Senate Election Through Open Balloting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Ch.Fawad for senate election through open balloting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday showed confidence that the senate elections would be held through open balloting as per current situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to hold forthcoming senate election in transparent manner.

He said Faisal Vawda should be part of the senate because he is the one of the active and vocal person of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

He said if someone has reservations against assets of Faisal Vawda than he or she should submit an evidences before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister said video regarding corruption in the senate election of 2018 was surfaced as it was solid evidence to start investigations about the case.

Replying to a question, he said it was the only PTI leadership who had taken strict action against its own sitting parliamentarians who had been violated party discipline during the last senate election.

To another query, he said PTI and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had political alliance in Balochistan and Abdul Qadir is appeared as the combine candidate of both parties for the up-coming senate election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Corruption Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance 2018 Government Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

34 minutes ago

US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement Wit ..

26 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

34 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

1 hour ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.