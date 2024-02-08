Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful manner

Prominent social activist and Head of the Chhipa Welfare Foundation, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa on Thursday congratulated the local administration and all concerned security departments for conducting general elections 2024 in a peaceful environment across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Prominent social activist and Head of the Chhipa Welfare Foundation, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa on Thursday congratulated the local administration and all concerned security departments for conducting general elections 2024 in a peaceful environment across the country.

In a statement issued here, Ramzan Chhipa said that like other parts of the country, the efforts of all institutions including the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and Police are commendable for organizing peaceful elections across the provincial areas including Karachi.