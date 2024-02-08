Open Menu

Chhipa Foundation Lauds Security Institutions For Holding Elections In Peaceful Manner

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful manner

Prominent social activist and Head of the Chhipa Welfare Foundation, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa on Thursday congratulated the local administration and all concerned security departments for conducting general elections 2024 in a peaceful environment across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Prominent social activist and Head of the Chhipa Welfare Foundation, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa on Thursday congratulated the local administration and all concerned security departments for conducting general elections 2024 in a peaceful environment across the country.

In a statement issued here, Ramzan Chhipa said that like other parts of the country, the efforts of all institutions including the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and Police are commendable for organizing peaceful elections across the provincial areas including Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police All

Recent Stories

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remark ..

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph

19 minutes ago
 Journalists visit Election City

Journalists visit Election City

20 minutes ago
 General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

43 minutes ago
 Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India ..

Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan

43 minutes ago
 French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphi ..

French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins

43 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver as investors track company ear ..

Stock markets waver as investors track company earnings

43 minutes ago
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, ..

J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..

1 hour ago
 World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming leve ..

World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor

1 hour ago
 Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers ..

Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics

1 hour ago
 US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot ca ..

US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case

1 hour ago
 ECP chief commends successful election

ECP chief commends successful election

1 hour ago
 Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening d ..

Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan