Chhipa's Expressed Greets For Hindu Community On Diwali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 08:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Prominent social worker Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa's expressed greetings for the Hindu community living around the world on Diwali, a press release issued here on Saturday said.
He said that on Diwali, "I share my happiness of the Hindu community living all over the world including Pakistan".
Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different religions and different cultures.
The services of the Hindu community for the development and prosperity of Pakistan cannot be forgotten.
Pakistan is a defender of the rights of religious minorities and a champion of tolerance.
All religions and nationalities enjoy complete religious and social freedom in Pakistan, he said.
