Chhipa's expressed greets for Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Prominent social worker Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa's expressed greetings for the Hindu community living around the world on Diwali, a press release issued here on Saturday said.

He said that on Diwali, "I share my happiness of the Hindu community living all over the world including Pakistan".

Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different religions and different cultures.

The services of the Hindu community for the development and prosperity of Pakistan cannot be forgotten.

Pakistan is a defender of the rights of religious minorities and a champion of tolerance.

All religions and nationalities enjoy complete religious and social freedom in Pakistan, he said.

