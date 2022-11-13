UrduPoint.com

Chicken Broiler Rate 290 Per Kg, Pomegranate Rs260, Grapes From Rs 270 To 370,

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Chicken broiler rate 290 per Kg, pomegranate Rs260, grapes from Rs 270 to 370,

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The teams of district administration here Sunday fixed per kilogram rates of fruits, vegetables, and chicken and directed vendors to ensure display of price lists for consumers on prominent places in the markets.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the price list of edibles, per kilogram rate for chicken was fixed at Rs 290.

The rates of vegetables are potato (new) Rs 130, potato (red) Rs 80, tomato Rs180, green-chili Rs150, onion Rs180, cucumber Rs60, garlic Rs320, ginger Rs400, eggplant Rs60, pumpkin Rs60, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs120, cauliflower Rs 30 and cabbage was available on Rs 60 per Kg in district Peshawar.

Similarly, the rate of fruits are pomegranate (Kandhari) Rs260, Apple (golden) Rs180, Mithay (sweet lime) Rs 160, guava (Punjab) Rs70, grapes (Kandhari) Rs270, graphes (Sindarkhwani) Rs370 and per dozen Banana No. 1 would available on Rs110.

