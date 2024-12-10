Chicken Corn Soup Spots In Capital Warm Hearts, Taste Buds As Winter Sets In
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chicken corn soup has cemented its place as a winter staple in the capital, bringing warmth and joy to residents while offering an affordable luxury.
Among the most renowned places are Melody Food Park at G-6 and one prominent soup spot in G-9 Markaz, where customers gather to enjoy this seasonal favorite.
At Melody Food Park, Ahsan Haideri, a veteran shopkeeper, has been running a prominent soup stall for over three decades. "It's been thirty years, and most families visit us to enjoy our soup in this cool weather," he shared proudly.
Haideri's stall offers two options: chicken corn soup without egg for Rs 150 per serving and with egg for Rs 200.
"The rates are affordable and within reach of all segments of society," he added, noting, "The egg-enhanced variant is the crowd favourite."
"Ensuring quality and hygiene was a priority for Haideri and that is the reason people prefer our stall. The soup business is especially profitable in winter, and I recommend others to consider starting this business during the colder months," he advised. However, he urged the relevant authorities to provide relief on stall rents amidst rising inflation.
Kashif, a frequent visitor to Melody Food Street, described his fondness for the soup saying, "In cold weather, I prefer chicken corn soup with egg. It’s delicious and affordable compared to other food options, making it accessible to all classes of society."
"I often take away parcels for my family, they all like the taste of my favourite place," he added.
In G-9 Markaz, Osama Iqbal manages a family-run business which is in operation for over 35 years. "Our soup spot is a favourite among all age groups," he said.
"We ensure quality and hygiene at controlled rates, which has helped us build a loyal customer base," he added.
The soup spot offers a single serving of chicken corn soup for Rs 160 without egg and Rs 200 with egg, which is prepared using a unique homemade recipe with a 'Desi Tarqa' twist. The spot also features a family hall and a newly built rooftop where patrons can enjoy their meals.
One regular customer, Alizay, who resides in G-9 said, "I, along with my family, visit here daily. Their chicken corn soup is my favourite, as it has more chicken chunks and egg pieces than other spots," she said.
"The affordable prices make it accessible to everyone," she added.
