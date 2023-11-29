Chicken corn soup useful for treating coughs, colds: nutritionist

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Chicken corn soup is very useful for treating coughs and colds in children above one year of age during winter, while adding vegetables, carrots, spinach and beetroot to home-made soup can increase its taste and efficacy.

This was stated by noted physician, food nutritionist and pediatrician of Faisalabad Medical University Dr. Sohail Farooq here on Wednesday.

He said that different health issues like flu, cold, cough, runny nose, sore throat are not new in the start of winter and smog-like situation but such seasonal diseases affect young children more quickly and they could be treated at homes.

He said that honey is a treasure of healing, which also provides relief in cough and sore throat. "If we mix one teaspoon of lemon juice and two teaspoons of honey and give the child thrice a day, it would quickly provide them relief from seasonal diseases," he added. Honey could also be taken by mixing it with low-warm milk.

He said that lemon is also very useful in dry cough and sore throat as it contains vitamin-C, which boosts immunity among children and makes them able to avoid seasonal diseases.