Chicken dealer killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Robbers shot dead a young chicken dealer over resistance during a robbery in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that three bandits tried to storm into the house of chicken dealer Muhammad Boota, son of Haneef, of Chak No 67-JB Sadhar.

However, the house owner offered resistance.

The robbers opened fire on Boota (40) and killed him on-the-spot. The robbers escaped from the scene after looting Rs. 4 million in cash and gold ornaments at gunpoint.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.