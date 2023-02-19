UrduPoint.com

Chicken Price Hits High In Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Chicken price hits high in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Before the start of the Ramadan and tourism season in the Hazara division Sunday the poultry prices touched new heights at 455 rupees per kg while the chicken meat price remained at 780 rupees per kg.

According to the details, like in other parts of the country, the price of chicken and its products are increasing continuously for the last few months in the Hazara region, today it has touched a new height of 455 rupees per kg.

As a result of the unprecedented price hike the number of buyers has also reduced to one-third, poultry retailers informed the media about the price and said that keeping in view of the current situation it was expected that the price of poultry meat would exceed 1000 rupees per kg during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other side, the buying power of the masses reduced after passing each day which also affected the poultry market.

In the wake of the current price hike profiteers of the district Manshera started charging the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) 30 to 90 rupees per kg extra, after the announcement of a mini fiscal budget the price of LPG was 266 rupees per KG but in the district, Mansehra profiteers are charging minimum 290 rupees per kg.

People have demanded from the district administration and price control committees intervene and reduce the prices of essential commodities.

