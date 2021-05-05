Chicken price reaches Rs 276 per kg

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The price of broiler chicken Wednesday recorded a hike of Rs 276 per kilogram making a new record for this year in the provincial capital.

The prices of broiler chicken registered an increase of Rs 15 to 17 in a week thus making it difficult for the common man to buy cheap protein.

In the city, the alive chicken is being sold at Rs 276 per kg while the price of whole chicken in the markets has gone up from Rs 500 to Rs 600. The citizens have reacted strongly to the rising prices of chicken.

They said that despite Sastaz Bazaars and other initiatives by the government the prices of everything, including fruits, vegetables, milk and meat, have skyrocketed in the market.