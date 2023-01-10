Chicken price soars to Rs 385 per Kg, vendors directed to display price list

The district administration on Tuesday fixed the rate of broiler chicken that soared to Rs 385 per kilogram and directed the vendors to ensure the display of the price list of edibles at prominent places of the markets to facilitate consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Tuesday fixed the rate of broiler chicken that soared to Rs 385 per kilogram and directed the vendors to ensure the display of the price list of edibles at prominent places of the markets to facilitate consumers.

The rates of per kilogram vegetables are: potato (white) Rs 40, onion Rs 220, tomato Rs 60, green chilli Rs 100, peas Rs 100, garlic Rs 320, ginger Rs 360, eggplant Rs 70, pumpkin Rs 80, cauliflower Rs 50, while cabbage was available on Rs 30 per Kg in Peshawar district.

Similarly, the rates of fruits are: orange (fruiter) Rs 110 per Kg, melon Rs 120, grapes (Iranian) Rs 280, grapes (swabehra) Rs 90, Apple (Kabuli) Rs 220, apple (golden) Rs 160, apple (Iranian) Rs 330 per kilogram while per dozen Banana would available at Rs130.

The district administration has also urged people to lodge their complaints in the control room on number 0919211338 regarding overcharging and the non-display of approved price lists.