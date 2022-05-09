Chicken price surge to Rs 500 per kg in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The city has been facing worst situation of price hike as rates of groceries and edible items has surged even chicken was being sold out at Rs 500 per kilogram.

APP learnt that chicken was sold out at Rs 350 per kilogram in last decade of the holy month of Ramazan, price soon after Eid-Ul-Fitr surged to Rs 450 per kg, on Monday, it was sold at Rs 500 per kg in the city.

Prices of other edible items including wheat flour also increased. Wheat flour was being sold at Rs 80 per kg against its earlier price of Rs 60 per kg. Onion was sold at Rs 90 to 100 per kg and Garlic at Rs 400 per kg. Lemon was sold at Rs 600 to 800 per kg. The price of mutton was also noticed to be different at different points in the city.