Chicken Prices Records Another 30 Rupees Slash In City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The price of chicken meat witnessed another considerable slash of 30 rupees on Thursday in Peshawar as according to the local market's price list, the price fell to Rs 216 from the earlier Rs 246 per kilogram, proving a relief to households in buying the essential edible commodity.

The reason behind the fall in chicken price was attributed to a ban on its export to neighboring Afghanistan following the directives of the Peshawar High Court. The decision came after the price of chicken recorded an all time surge of Rs 321 per kg during the holy month of Ramadan.

Abdul Maroof Siddiqui, spokesman for Pakistan Poultry Association Southern Zone said one of the reasons behind the upward trend in the chicken prices was, its export to Afghanistan adding as now its export has been restricted, the price of chicken meat was on the fall. He said the prices were determined by the demand and supply of the commodity.

The lockdown situation due to coronavirus had also led to a decrease in chicken production, ultimately leading to a hike in its prices due to greater demand, he said adding a rise in prices of chicken fodder and other expenses also contributed to the rise in its price.

About the high price of chicken meat in Ramadan, he said its high demand during the holy month caused an unusual surge in its prices. Chicken meat, he said besides an essential part of our dining sheet, was also an essential part of the hotels' menu which led to a surge in its price in Ramadan.

He hoped the price of broiler chicken may witness a further decline with the advent of summer season and fresh supply from the farms.

The consumers on the other hand have expressed satisfaction as they used to buy the chicken meat up to 321 rupees per kilogram during the holy month of Ramadan. However they said there was a need for more steps to bring the price of chicken to a further low level as considered a requirement of their chicken menu.

