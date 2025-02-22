Open Menu

Chicken Prices Soar In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Chicken prices soar in South Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The price of chicken meat has surged once again across South Punjab, with an alarming increase of up to Rs250 per kg in just one month.

According to official rates, live chicken should be sold at Rs. 420 per kg, but vendors are selling it for Rs. 500 per kg. Similarly, the official rate for chicken meat is Rs. 650 per kg, yet consumers are forced to buy it at Rs. 760 per kg, said a citizen, Rana Amjad.

Shopkeepers Aslam, Shareef and others argue that they cannot sell it at government-fixed prices because they purchase live chicken at Rs.

470 per kg. "How can we sell it at Rs420/kg?” they questioned.

The steep rise in prices has made chicken unaffordable for many families. A female buyer, Sughraan Bibi, at the market expressed her frustration: “I came to buy chicken, but due to the high price, I’m only purchasing a quarter kilogram of liver instead.”

With Ramazan approaching, concerns are growing that the price of chicken meat may exceed Rs800 per kg. Citizens Salman Amjid, Talal, Hamza Qureshi and Saad Rashid demanded urgent action from the authorities to control the prices and ensure affordability.

