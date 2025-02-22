Chicken Prices Soar In South Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The price of chicken meat has surged once again across South Punjab, with an alarming increase of up to Rs250 per kg in just one month.
According to official rates, live chicken should be sold at Rs. 420 per kg, but vendors are selling it for Rs. 500 per kg. Similarly, the official rate for chicken meat is Rs. 650 per kg, yet consumers are forced to buy it at Rs. 760 per kg, said a citizen, Rana Amjad.
Shopkeepers Aslam, Shareef and others argue that they cannot sell it at government-fixed prices because they purchase live chicken at Rs.
470 per kg. "How can we sell it at Rs420/kg?” they questioned.
The steep rise in prices has made chicken unaffordable for many families. A female buyer, Sughraan Bibi, at the market expressed her frustration: “I came to buy chicken, but due to the high price, I’m only purchasing a quarter kilogram of liver instead.”
With Ramazan approaching, concerns are growing that the price of chicken meat may exceed Rs800 per kg. Citizens Salman Amjid, Talal, Hamza Qureshi and Saad Rashid demanded urgent action from the authorities to control the prices and ensure affordability.
Recent Stories
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
122nd foundation day of Sargodha celebrated5 minutes ago
-
Increase prices of meat irks consumers in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
Chicken prices soar in South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital16 minutes ago
-
SUJ-Dastoor office-bearer elected26 minutes ago
-
Health experts advise caution for patients during Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to uniform progress of all areas: PM35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties53 minutes ago
-
Chairman WSSC-DIKhan urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive1 hour ago
-
International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy, cultural painting exhibition1 hour ago
-
Arbab family rejects KP Govt decision to change name of Niaz Cricket Stadium1 hour ago
-
Green Solutions: Plant more trees to combat deforestation, air pollution2 hours ago