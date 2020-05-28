Chicken sellers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine Rs 5000 on chicken sellers on overcharging from consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine Rs 5000 on chicken sellers on overcharging from consumers.

He visited Sargodha road, Sheikhupura road and other areas and checked the price of chicken and imposed fine on profiteers.

He also monitored price of fruit, vegetable, milk and other edible items and imposed fine on shopkeepers.