UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chicken Sellers Fined For Overcharging In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:11 PM

Chicken sellers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine Rs 5000 on chicken sellers on overcharging from consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine Rs 5000 on chicken sellers on overcharging from consumers.

He visited Sargodha road, Sheikhupura road and other areas and checked the price of chicken and imposed fine on profiteers.

He also monitored price of fruit, vegetable, milk and other edible items and imposed fine on shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Fine Road Sargodha Price Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

12 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

27 minutes ago

Pakistan established nuclear deterrence, restored ..

57 seconds ago

AJK holds 22nd Youm-e-Takbeer - anniversary of nuc ..

59 seconds ago

Sindh Governor expresses grief over the death of S ..

1 minute ago

Chohan shame PML-N for claiming credit to go nucle ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.