Chicken Will Be Sold At Official Rate Of Rs 591 Per Kg

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Chicken will be sold at official rate of Rs 591 per kg

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, Punjab: Vice President of Broiler Farms Association Punjab, Mehr Abdul Rehman Mathrumah, announced to provide big relief to the people during Ramadan.

Chicken meat will be sold in the market at the official rate of Rs 591 per kg, while the association itself will pay the additional amount to the shopkeepers. Mehr Abdul Rahman Mathrumah said that no additional profit will be charged from the fasting people during Ramadan and dealers and shopkeepers have been taken into full confidence to implement this measure.

He attributed the credit for this decision to Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, in whose consultation this measure was taken. This announcement will prove to be good news for the public, as the stabilization of meat prices during Ramadan will be a great convenience for the fasting people. It should be remembered that earlier broiler meat was being sold at more than Rs 750.

