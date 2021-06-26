Chidambaram slams New Delhi for bizarre Kashmir strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has termed the decision of Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's decision to hold elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir first and grant statehood later as 'bizarre' Taking to twitter, he said the Congress and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir want statehood first and the elections later, KMS reported.

Chidambaram said, "Congress and other J&K parties and leaders want Statehood first and Elections afterward.

Government's response is Elections first and Statehood later." "The horse pulls the cart.

A state must conduct elections. Only such elections will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It is bizarre," he added.