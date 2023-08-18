Chief Collector Custom inaugurates Laboratory in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon on Friday said that Pakistan Customs has established the first Laboratory in Quetta NLC according to World Customs Organization (W.C.O) standard.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the laboratory. Collector Appraisal Quetta Agha Saeed and other customs officers along with laboratory staff were also present on the occasion.

Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon said that inspection of all types of chemicals and other items would be done in this basic Libyan laboratory.

All the business community, customs clearing and forwarding agents should be benefited, he said and added that this was also a long-standing demand of the business community of Balochistan.

He said that with its establishment, examination of all types of chemicals and other items necessary to facilitate customs value could now be done easily in Quetta.

It should be noted that before this, the business community of Balochistan used to benefit from the laboratories of other provinces of the country which takes a lot of time.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the laboratory, prominent businessman Haji Fojan Bareach was also present.

Prominent businessman Haji Fojan Bareach thanked Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon, Collector Appraisal Quetta Agha Saeed and the lab administration for establishing laboratory and said that it would benefit the business community a lot and it was a good initiative.