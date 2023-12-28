Open Menu

Chief Collector Customs KP Briefs Participants Of Senior Management Course

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The participants of the 34th Senior Management Course from the National Institute of Management, Islamabad, visited the Model Collectorate, Peshawar here Thursday for a briefing session hosted by the Chief Collector Khyber Pakhtoonkhuwa.

The visiting delegation comprised of the senior officers from various occupational groups and was led by the Directing Staff of the National Institute of Management Islamabad, Muhammad Imran.

The Chief Collector KP Muhammad Ikram welcomed the officers and the key members of the Customs House Peshawar team which was followed by the introduction of the participants of the 34th Senior Management Course.

The Chief Collector KP highlighted the importance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in the national trade landscape and the role of customs in facilitating legitimate trade while safeguarding the national interests through appraisement and enforcement drives.

Deputy Collector Ms Kashmala delivered a comprehensive presentation about the organizational structure and delved into the specifics of customs operations in the region, including import and export procedures, trade facilitation measures, risk management strategies, and enforcement activities.

Memorabilia were exchanged after the briefing session.

