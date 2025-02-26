Chief Collector of Customs Exports visits Sambrial

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Collector of Customs Exports and Co-Efficient Organization Karachi Muhammad Sadiq

visited Collectorate of Customs Sambrial, Sialkot on Wednesday.

According to Focal Person Customs Collectorate Dry Port Sambrial Anjum Khan,

Collector Customs Ms Saira Agha, Additional Collector Customs Sobia Kiran, Deputy Collector

Customs Javeria Shahid, Deputy Collector Customs Haseeb Ahmed Bajwa and Assistant Collector

Customs Muhammad Khalid with other staffers welcomed the chief collector customs.

He met with officials during his visit and assured them of resolving the issues faced by

them.

Later on, Muhammad Sadiq also met with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President

Ikram-ul-Haq, Chairman Sialkot Dry Port Trust Raza Iqbal Sheikh, Forward sports Sialkot Khawaja

Masood Akhtar and other representatives.

During the meeting, the chief collector of Customs Exports and Co-Efficient Organization

Karachi listened to problems and suggestions expressed by the businessmen

and promised to resolve them.

During his visit to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Sambrial, the chief collector also visited

various factories and issued orders to the manager of the Export Processing Zone Sambrial

regarding facilities.