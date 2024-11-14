- Home
Chief Collector Of Customs North Calls On Chief Minister Of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 11:05 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chief Collector of Customs North, Khawaja Khurram Naeem called on Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan emphasizing the need to prioritize solutions to the challenges faced by traders at the Pak-China border.
He highlighted the importance of clearing the long-standing containers at Sost Dry Port, which have been causing delays and impacting Pak-China trade.
The chief minister instructed the Chief Collector to visit Sost Dry Port and collaborate with traders to resolve clearance process issues, facilitating seamless business operations.
Responding to this directive, Khawaja Khurram Naeem will visit Sost Dry Port on November 15 to resolve the traders' concerns.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Qaid and Member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Muhammad Ayub Waziri were also present in the meeting.
