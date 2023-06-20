UrduPoint.com

Chief Commercial Officer HESCO Given Additional Charge Of GM Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Chief Commercial Officer HESCO given additional charge of GM Operation

Chief Commercial Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Nisar Ahmed Memon has been given the additional charge of General Manager Operation of the company

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Commercial Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Nisar Ahmed Memon has been given the additional charge of General Manager Operation of the company.

According to an official order issued here on Tuesday, the additional charge has been given after the retirement of the incumbent GM Operation Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad General Motors

Recent Stories

All set to provide people-friendly, development-or ..

All set to provide people-friendly, development-oriented new fiscal year 2023-24 ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt endeavours to upgrade life-style of Baluchist ..

Govt endeavours to upgrade life-style of Baluchistan people: Musadiq

10 minutes ago
 70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto ..

70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto Shaheed celebrated

10 minutes ago
 Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia ..

Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia's Share of Gas Market

10 minutes ago
 Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Informa ..

Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About 2 Stolen Paintings ..

10 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sud ..

US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sudanese Officials - Blinken

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.