Chief Commercial Officer HESCO given additional charge of GM Operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Commercial Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Nisar Ahmed Memon has been given the additional charge of General Manager Operation of the company.

According to an official order issued here on Tuesday, the additional charge has been given after the retirement of the incumbent GM Operation Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan.