UrduPoint.com

Chief Commissioner Appoints Public Prosecutors To Defend High-profile Cases In Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Commissioner, of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), has appointed public prosecutors to defend and prosecute high-profile cases in the Trial Courts as well as in the Islamabad High Court Islamabad (ICT).

"Advocate Islamabad High Court, Zahid Asif and Muhammad Nazir Sultan Maken Advocate, IHC as Special Public Prosecutor will defend and prosecute the high-profile cases in the Trial Courts and IHC, " said a notification issued by the ICT.

