Chief Commissioner Briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam About Raha Program
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kahsmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday briefed by Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees Muhammad Abbas Khan regarding Refugees Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) program
Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, provided a detailed insight into various aspects of RAHA Program. Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees shared a detailed report with Federal Minister regarding Raha program.
He said that RAHA program main objectives was to create social cohesion between the Afghan refugees and their host communities. He said that it also aimed to support government of Pakistan's efforts to bring the country's poor communities into the mainstream of development, adding that it also aimed to create livelihood opportunities for Afghan refugees and host communities.
The Minister was also informed about the projects executed since 2009 to 2023, funding details and projects recommended by PTF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The federal minister was also informed about the selection criteria of RAHA projects and approval process. He said that RAHA program aims at rehabilitating Afghan refugees and host communities to support the pluralistic approach of Pakistan.
He said that RAHA program focusing on better living conditions acquired skills, education, health facilities and water and sanitation facilities also empower them with essential vocational and life skills and most importantly creating social harmony.
During briefing, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam emphasized the importance of optimal resources utilization in achieving the objectives effectively.He urged the international community, to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of the Afghan refugees that required substantial resources.
"We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure the safety and dignity of refugees within our borders," he added.
