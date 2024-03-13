Chief Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars; inspect arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Anwar-ul-Haq and Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon have visited Ramzan bazaars to ensure accessible supplies for residents at subsidized rates.

According to the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the Chief Commissioner emphasized the significance of these budget-friendly bazaars and issued directives to uphold government-approved prices and ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential goods, aligning with relief measures outlined by the district administration.

Meanwhile, he reviewed the price lists and scrutinized the quality of goods offered by various vendors. Expressing concern for consumers, he emphasized the significance of adhering to the urban rate list to prevent overcharging.

Furthermore, he engaged with vendors to ensure the origin and quality of products sourced from different cities, underscoring the importance of consumer satisfaction.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized the affordability and quality, highlighting the significance of these Ramzan bazaars in providing essential food items at subsidized rates.

He cautioned against paying inflated prices, urging citizens to take advantage of the fair pricing at these designated bazaars.

The establishment of Ramzan bazaars which were set up by the district administration at G-6, H-9 and

I-9 areas, reflects a commitment to facilitating a conducive shopping environment for residents during the holy month of Ramzan.