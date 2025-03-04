Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed authorities to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

Special Ramadan bazaars in the Federal capital are offering food items at rates significantly lower than those in other major cities, including Lahore.

According to official details, the prices of essential commodities in Islamabad’s Ramadan bazaars have been set at Rs. 54 per kg for potatoes, Rs. 73 per kg for onions, and Rs. 49 per kg for tomatoes. These rates are notably lower compared to other cities.

Additionally, fruits such as bananas, sweet oranges, musambi, and pomegranates are also being sold at reduced prices, making them more accessible to the public.

Randhawa has instructed Assistant Commissioners to ensure that Price Control Magistrates closely monitor the supply and sale of food items in their respective areas.

He emphasized that officials must remain present in markets and Ramadan bazaars to address consumer complaints promptly. “There should be no compromise on the affordability and quality of food items in these bazaars,” he stated.

To further safeguard consumers, Randhawa directed that a sufficient supply of food items be maintained throughout Ramadan and that official price lists be prominently displayed at all bazaars.

He also warned of strict action against overcharging and profiteering, reiterating the administration’s commitment to protecting consumers from exploitation.