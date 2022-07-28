UrduPoint.com

Chief Commissioner Directs For Foolproof Security During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Chief Commissioner directs for foolproof security during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed has directed the civil administration to ensure foolproof security arrangements especially on the routes of processions and places of majalis during Muharram.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding security arrangements during Muharram here the other day.

Inspector General police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon and other officers from relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The Chief Commissioner instructed to monitor the surveillance of main processions through the safe city close circuit television cameras.

He directed to cut trees and deploy teams of sanitation, environment and other field staff on routes of Muharram processions,.

He further directed that elements spreading sectarianism would be banned from entering into the Federal capital.

"No one will be allowed to violate the code of conduct issued by the district administration," he warned.

He directed to ensure proper lightening arrangement for Majalis and processions' routes.

Similarly, the traffic movement around the routes of the processions should be kept at a proper distance from processions.

Amer Ali Ahmed said Capital Development Authority and the district administration would remain in constant contact round the clock to meet any untoward situation.

Similarly, orders were issued to the concerned departments to keep emergency response centers on high alert for 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

