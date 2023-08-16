Chief commissioner emphasizes accountability, citizen rights

Chief Commissioner of the Right to Public Services Commission Salim Khan Wednesday highlighted the responsibility of government departments towards the public and underscored citizens' legal entitlement to timely access to essential services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner of the Right to Public Services Commission Salim Khan Wednesday highlighted the responsibility of government departments towards the public and underscored citizens' legal entitlement to timely access to essential services.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Right to Information (RTI) at Abbottabad Press Club.

A large number of people from different walks of life including the Commissioner of RTI Zakir Afridi, the District Monitoring Officer, municipal representatives, social workers, media correspondents, women, and minority representatives participated in the seminar.

Salim Khan urged citizens to exercise their rights and avail of 80 services offered by 14 departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it is important to ensure timely provision.

He further said that if there is any delay in the provision of services, citizens are empowered to approach the commission with a straightforward request after the stipulated time frame.

This mechanism aims to hold accountable the concerned department officer responsible for any undue delay while strict measures will be taken against those failing to comply, including the imposition of penalties, adding the chief commissioner said.

The seminar served as a platform for participants to engage with the Chief Commissioner, exchanging various complaints and suggestions regarding public services. The event emphasized the commission's commitment to enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficient service delivery within government departments.