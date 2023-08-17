Open Menu

Chief Commissioner Emphasizes Provision Of Timely Public Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely public services

Chief Commissioner of the Right to Services Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim Khan Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities within district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner of the Right to Services Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim Khan Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities within district Abbottabad.

During the session, the Chief Commissioner engaged with the officials, underscoring the collective responsibility of all government departments to provide efficient and transparent services to the public.

Saleem Khan urged district officers to adopt a proactive approach towards resolving citizen issues. He emphasized the need for continuous performance evaluation within their respective departments to ensure a timely response to public needs.

Chief Commissioner KP instructed the coordination of Right to Service, Right to Information and the Right to Information Act (RTI Act ) initiatives across all government departments. This approach aims to guarantee accessible and dependable public services.

Commissioner of RTI, Zakir Afridi, Secretary of RTI Hafiz Esmat, ADC Abbottabad Gabriel Raza, AC Abbottabad Sohail Salim, District Monitoring Officer of RTI Abbottabad Aamir Dil Khan, ADC-1 Ali Sher Khan Khalil, AAC-2 Lubna Iqbal, ADC -3 Zark Yar Turu, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, District education Officer mail Tanveer, representative of District Education female, Revenue staff and other district officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Progress Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners ..

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners to rent

2 minutes ago
 Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chi ..

Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chinese agricultural technology

50 seconds ago
 Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemn ..

Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemns Jaranwala incident

51 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technolog ..

32 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin ..

Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin Raid

25 minutes ago
 ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit ..

ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit 2022-23 Financial Statements

25 minutes ago
Danish overjoyed for being conferred with Tamgha-e ..

Danish overjoyed for being conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

25 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 179 points

PSX turns around, gains 179 points

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

2 hours ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

2 hours ago
 PNS SAIF visits Dubai for regional maritime securi ..

PNS SAIF visits Dubai for regional maritime security patrol deployment

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan